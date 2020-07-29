Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 5,816 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FOX were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,930,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,973,000 after acquiring an additional 60,750 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in FOX by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,223,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,788,000 after buying an additional 2,843,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FOX by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,500,000 after buying an additional 346,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FOX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,617,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,408,000 after buying an additional 249,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,353,000. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.56.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 101,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,873,019.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,404,974.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 49,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $1,401,783.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,535.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FOX. Loop Capital raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

