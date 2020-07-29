Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $92,000 in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 108.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 181.8% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 28.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.1565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 28.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on SU shares. Scotiabank raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Advisors LP Buys 99,126 Shares of Baxter International Inc
First Trust Advisors LP Buys 99,126 Shares of Baxter International Inc
First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 6,874,312 Shares of VEON Ltd
First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 6,874,312 Shares of VEON Ltd
First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp
First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp
First Trust Advisors LP Sells 35,976 Shares of Pegasystems Inc.
First Trust Advisors LP Sells 35,976 Shares of Pegasystems Inc.
271 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
271 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Co
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report