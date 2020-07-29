Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $92,000 in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 108.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 181.8% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 28.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.1565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 28.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on SU shares. Scotiabank raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

