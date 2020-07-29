Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Position in GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GalianoGoldInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GAU opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38. GalianoGoldInc . has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $405.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.85.

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GalianoGoldInc . will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GAU. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.90 price target on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of GalianoGoldInc . from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GalianoGoldInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th.

GalianoGoldInc . Company Profile

Asanko Gold, Inc is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

First Trust Advisors LP Buys 99,126 Shares of Baxter International Inc
First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 6,874,312 Shares of VEON Ltd
First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp
First Trust Advisors LP Sells 35,976 Shares of Pegasystems Inc.
271 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Co
