Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 13,221 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 140.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $115.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

