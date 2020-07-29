Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 2,200 Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. CIBC began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.62.

Shares of TD stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

First Trust Advisors LP Buys 99,126 Shares of Baxter International Inc
First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 6,874,312 Shares of VEON Ltd
First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp
First Trust Advisors LP Sells 35,976 Shares of Pegasystems Inc.
271 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Co
