Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 2,200 Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. CIBC began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.62.

Shares of TD stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

