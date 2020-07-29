Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $106,000 Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Westrock were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,005,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,859,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,640,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,588,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,858,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRK opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.49. Westrock Co has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

