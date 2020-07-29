1,900 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMO. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 295,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,966,000 after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Shares of BMO opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

