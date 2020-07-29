Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 365.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 108.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 153.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MFC has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.