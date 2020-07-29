Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,750 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 40,960 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth about $165,888,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCAU shares. ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.88. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.