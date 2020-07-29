Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 27.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1,325.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XLRN. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.69.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $229,209.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,008,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,830,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $4,820,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,432,226.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XLRN opened at $105.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.84.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 182.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.