Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Position Raised by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,828.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.6555 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 49.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

