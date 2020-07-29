8,440 Shares in MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,708,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,097,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. MAG Silver Corp has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.25 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

