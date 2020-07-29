Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Position in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Livongo Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Livongo Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Livongo Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Livongo Health by 285.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Livongo Health news, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $395,166.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 229,489 shares in the company, valued at $13,535,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,848,615.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,354,374.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,574 shares of company stock worth $34,400,243 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LVGO opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -96.76. Livongo Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 22.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LVGO shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Livongo Health from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Livongo Health from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Livongo Health from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

Livongo Health Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

