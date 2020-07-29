Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,798,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $276.93 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $283.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.25.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.77.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $4,071,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 1,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $337,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,864.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,379,743 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.