Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 4,000 Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 87.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.8% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,052,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,528,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 93.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on PBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

