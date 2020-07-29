Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 4,000 Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 87.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.8% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,052,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,528,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 93.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on PBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Advisors LP Buys 99,126 Shares of Baxter International Inc
First Trust Advisors LP Buys 99,126 Shares of Baxter International Inc
First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 6,874,312 Shares of VEON Ltd
First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 6,874,312 Shares of VEON Ltd
First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp
First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp
First Trust Advisors LP Sells 35,976 Shares of Pegasystems Inc.
First Trust Advisors LP Sells 35,976 Shares of Pegasystems Inc.
271 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
271 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Co
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report