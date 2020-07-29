Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $115,000 Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PALL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 18,830 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,486,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $956,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $760,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of PALL stock opened at $214.24 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $273.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.71 and its 200 day moving average is $199.92.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.