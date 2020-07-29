Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $102,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invesco were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 53,799 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Invesco by 5,411.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 705,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 692,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,638,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,547,000 after purchasing an additional 78,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

In related news, Director C Robert Henrikson bought 12,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at $438,798.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

