Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $123,000 Stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $897,014,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $881,607,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $437,680,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $348,643,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $262,626,000.

In other news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $136,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at $704,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ WTRG opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities Inc has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $54.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.60.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

