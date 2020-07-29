3,333 Shares in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 190,154 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 516,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 323,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,917,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,311,000 after acquiring an additional 215,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Southern Copper Corp has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.