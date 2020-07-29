4,274 Shares in Slack (NYSE:WORK) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Slack in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Slack by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Slack in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 51.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $3,972,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,121.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $99,260.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,410.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,306,130 shares of company stock valued at $76,163,601 over the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WORK. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Slack from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Shares of Slack stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. Slack’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

