Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $133,000 in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,259 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth $115,576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,047,000 after acquiring an additional 143,764 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 91.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,569,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,004 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Nuance Communications by 1.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,369,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,533,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth $49,333,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 62,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $1,193,142.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 512,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,746,499.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $72,241.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,688 shares of company stock worth $1,849,295 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NUAN stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NUAN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

