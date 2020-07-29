Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Rubicon Project were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

In other The Rubicon Project news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 9,676 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $49,637.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,592.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 41,409 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $224,850.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 274,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,886. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RUBI shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of RUBI stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

