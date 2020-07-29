Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $135,000 in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,779 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in InMode by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 37,609 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at $699,000. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.95. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 21.45.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). InMode had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $40.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INMD. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.