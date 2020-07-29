Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 840 VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of BBH stock opened at $169.65 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $112.03 and a 12 month high of $178.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.06.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.