Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inovalon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 107.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 596,504 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INOV. Citigroup began coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Inovalon from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

