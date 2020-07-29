Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inovalon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 107.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:INOV opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70.
In other Inovalon news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 596,504 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INOV. Citigroup began coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Inovalon from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.
Inovalon Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
