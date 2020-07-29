Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Position Decreased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $75,955,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $58,981,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,938,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,682,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,948,000 after purchasing an additional 807,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,361,000 after purchasing an additional 759,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 23,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $1,265,353.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,936,022.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 394,627 shares of company stock valued at $17,399,789. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

HZNP stock opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $61.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

