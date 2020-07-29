NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NiSource were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,763,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NiSource by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in NiSource by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NiSource by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.28. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

NI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

