Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4,301.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 63,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 35,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XPO opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.53.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.06.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

