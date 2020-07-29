Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $147,000 Position in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pagerduty by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Pagerduty by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $593,116.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,593,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,105,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $100,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 373,819 shares of company stock valued at $10,311,897. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Pagerduty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Pagerduty stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 1.05. Pagerduty Inc has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $45.68.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

