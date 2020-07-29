Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 44,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 105,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 66,539 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBSH stock opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.20). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $320.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $771,244.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,092.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

