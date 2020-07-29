Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 352.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 46.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 134.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.90. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

