Cwm LLC Acquires 119 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,490,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

In other news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $218,702.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,606 shares in the company, valued at $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,773 shares of company stock worth $5,343,948 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $153.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.45. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

