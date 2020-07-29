Cwm LLC Trims Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,952,000 after buying an additional 829,282 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,194,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,832,000 after buying an additional 708,667 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Square by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,877,000 after buying an additional 1,520,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $123.51 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $133.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 196.05 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.63.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Square from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Square from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.37.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $554,302.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,366.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,923 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

