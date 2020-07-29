Cwm LLC Has $195,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $149.49 on Wednesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $109.28 and a twelve month high of $177.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.67 and its 200 day moving average is $150.46.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

