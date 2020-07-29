PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Harrie Schippers Sells 4,000 Shares

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,950.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.24.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,130,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 43.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,104,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,584,000 after buying an additional 2,759,826 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 346.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,485,000 after buying an additional 1,404,646 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $57,080,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $38,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

