PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Harrie Schippers Sells 4,000 Shares

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,950.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.24.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.93.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,130,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 43.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,104,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,584,000 after buying an additional 2,759,826 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 346.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,485,000 after buying an additional 1,404,646 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $57,080,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $38,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.