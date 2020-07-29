Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,139,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.9% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 67.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

RCL stock opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.