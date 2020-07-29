Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 152,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth about $801,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Corning by 13.9% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 26,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Corning by 18.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 414,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 65,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 2.5% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.09.

NYSE:GLW opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 94.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.10. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

