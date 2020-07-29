Cwm LLC Has $191,000 Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,658 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,950,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,157,000 after buying an additional 369,879 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 41.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,822 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 66.7% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,387 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 7.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,313,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,631,000 after purchasing an additional 709,996 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,844,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

NYSE SYY opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average is $59.45.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.