Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $687,000 Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 87.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75,826 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.10. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $846.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

