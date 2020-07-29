Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Position Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,740 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Warrior Met Coal worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $819.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

