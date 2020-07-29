Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 27.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $95,021,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 39.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,580,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,462,000 after acquiring an additional 724,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 100.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,854,000 after acquiring an additional 567,370 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after acquiring an additional 507,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 102.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,779,000 after acquiring an additional 476,774 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.53.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.