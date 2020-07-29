Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) CEO Patrick J. Mchale Sells 184,575 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $10,005,810.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,717,110.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.27.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. State Street Corp grew its position in Graco by 54.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,722,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at about $62,050,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 15.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,612,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,375,000 after acquiring an additional 345,010 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 56.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 809,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,427,000 after acquiring an additional 292,125 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Graco (NYSE:GGG)

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

3,333 Shares in Southern Copper Corp Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
3,333 Shares in Southern Copper Corp Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
4,274 Shares in Slack Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
4,274 Shares in Slack Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $133,000 in Nuance Communications Inc.
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $133,000 in Nuance Communications Inc.
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in The Rubicon Project Inc
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in The Rubicon Project Inc
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $135,000 in InMode Ltd.
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $135,000 in InMode Ltd.
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 840 VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 840 VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report