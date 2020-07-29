Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) CEO Patrick J. Mchale Sells 184,575 Shares of Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $10,005,810.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,717,110.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.27.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. State Street Corp grew its position in Graco by 54.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,722,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at about $62,050,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 15.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,612,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,375,000 after acquiring an additional 345,010 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 56.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 809,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,427,000 after acquiring an additional 292,125 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.