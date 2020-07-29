92,553 Shares in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 92,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Corecivic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corecivic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 63,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Corecivic by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Corecivic by 62.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Corecivic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Corecivic by 3.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CXW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Corecivic in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

CXW opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56. Corecivic Inc has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $18.53.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corecivic Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

