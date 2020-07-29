Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,998,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after acquiring an additional 68,146 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,495,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,167,000 after acquiring an additional 93,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,296,000 after acquiring an additional 80,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,244,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,112,000 after buying an additional 739,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

