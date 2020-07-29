Cwm LLC Takes Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 1.4% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 114.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Rogers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $129.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73 and a beta of 1.77. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $198.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. Rogers had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROG. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Rogers from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $47,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Tsao sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $32,174.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at $270,687.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

