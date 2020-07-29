Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,594,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,579,000 after acquiring an additional 279,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,340,000 after acquiring an additional 848,568 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,173,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $240,354,000 after acquiring an additional 420,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,757,000 after acquiring an additional 60,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,421,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.69, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.21. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $105.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

