Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 694.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $37.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

In related news, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $352,539.00. Insiders have sold 289,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,334,298 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Conagra Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.