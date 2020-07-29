Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 10,682 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,328 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,682 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.19.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $373.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.63. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1,643.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

