Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.7% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Apple by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $390.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.19.

AAPL opened at $373.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $365.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,643.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

