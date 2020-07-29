Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 660 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,559 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 9.6% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $373.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,643.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.81 and a 200-day moving average of $312.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.19.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

